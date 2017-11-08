Sleeping Ferrets In Hats Make The Most Adorable Models

Meet Naruto and Boruto. They are two ridiculously photogenic ferrets.

Naruto is 2 years old (he has a sable coat) and Boruto is 1 year old (he is all white). They live in Japan with their owner who photographs them wearing tiny hats while they are sleeping. She then posts the impossibly cute photos on Instagram (@h.n.b2809), where the adorable duo have gained more than 32,000 followers.





Their owner, who asked to be referred to by her initials H.N.B., buys the tiny hats, which are made specifically for ferrets.

“There are people who specialize in ferret clothes in Japan,” she told Petcha.com

Who knew such a thing existed?

Ferrets sleep quite a bit, so there are many opportunities to dress Naruto and Boruto up.

Sometimes H.N.B. photographs them without any accessories and poses them to make beautiful works of art.

She said she had never owned ferrets until Naruto and Boruto. She always liked cats, but ended up falling in love with ferrets because they are such “cute creatures.” Naruto and Boruto are definitely cute. Even when they’re not wearing anything at all.

When they’re not taking a snooze, Naruto and Boruto like to play. They enjoy playing in tubes and chasing each other. They also get into their fair share of trouble, although Naruto is more laid back and Boruto is the more mischievous one.

Japan is home to kawaii culture — the love of all things cute and innocent — and Naruto and Boruto are the epitome of kawaii. If ferrets in furry bunny ear bonnets aren’t kawaii, we don’t know what is.