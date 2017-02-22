Website Turns Cat Doodles Into Surreal Works Of Art

You know when you’re dreaming and the things around you constantly seem like they’re shifting, almost fluid in nature? Say you dream about your childhood home, for example. The home you see is not an exact replica of the house you grew up in, but rather your impression of the house. That’s the best way to describe the pictures this website churns out when you submit a doodle of a cat.

The site, affinelayer.com, was created by an engineer named Christopher Hesse. He built an image-to-image translator, which is a program that recognizes certain visual cues and matches them with a corresponding photo.

You draw a picture of a cat and then the translator searches through a bunch of stock images of cats to produce a new image. The end result often doesn’t look very much like an actual cat but rather a surreal, dreamlike version of cat. Some are endearing. Some are strange. Some are just plain wrong.

It’s better if we show you. Here are few examples:

1. Passable Cat

This is pretty good, actually.

2. Sad Kitteh

Poor little guy. Why so sad?

3. Voldemort Cat

This cat is practiced in the dark arts.

4. Three-Eyed Cat

Trippy.

5. Space Cat

What kind of drugs is this thing on?

6. Nightmare Cat

Make it stop.