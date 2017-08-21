Sir Winston Smushface: The Fluffy Knight Rises

He sits like a person. He keeps his tongue out. And despite being uber fluffy, he wears a lion cut best.
He’s Sir Winston Smushface, and he makes an impression.
Almost three years ago, owners Jessie Jones and Nick Atkins went looking for a cat to adopt from their Gold Coast, Australia, home. A breeder had a Persian cat who’d been returned, and she said she’d give him away free to the right home.
“That was Winston, and we loved him the second we saw him,” Jones told Petcha.com. “He was beautiful and his pink tongue was sticking out, he was pretty hard to resist.
Soon after they took him home, they noticed a funny habit of his. He’d sit on his hindquarters with his legs spread in front of him, stick out his tongue and look straight into their eyes.
“He was doing that pose pretty much straight away. I can’t specifically remember the first time I saw him do it, but it’s been a regular occurrence since Day One,” Jones said. “He sits like that to groom himself so I don’t think he’ll ever stop really!”
The couple began taking pictures of their unique cat and created an Instagram account for him. Each post documents the various wide-legged slouches in Winston’s repertoire.
“Winston was born photogenic,” Jone said. “We take so many pictures of him daily because he is constantly doing something funny or cute. He just has so much personality. I never planned on doing an Instagram for him, but I had so many photos that I needed an outlet for them! I didn’t expect it to grow to what it is now.”
His account, @winstonsmushface, has drawn more than 28,000 followers.
“I think Winston brings happiness to a lot of people, he’s funny, entertaining, and little bit odd looking,” Jones said, when asked about the success of the account.
Winston’s fluffy mane is impressive, but the weather calls for cooler wear, so he usually sports a lion cut. It only makes his signature features stand out more.
Whatever his coif, his pictures continue to captivate. There’s something about his flat-faced stare that makes people fall in love. He also has a heart of gold.
“Winston was the first Pet Ambassador for the RSPCA which he’s very proud of,” Jones told Petcha.
As the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Queensland, Furbassador, he helps spread the word about pet adoption and sometimes gets to review products. He might be a tough toy critic, however, because he already has some favorites.
“He loves ping pong balls, spooning, walks outside in the sunshine, and his favorite toy is a plush Whale named Clementine that he drags all around the house,” Jones said.
This well-rounded (except for the shaved parts) feline is as warm and generous as he is charming. Let’s all give props to this colorful cat, in both personality and floof.