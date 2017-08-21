Sir Winston Smushface: The Fluffy Knight Rises

He sits like a person. He keeps his tongue out. And despite being uber fluffy, he wears a lion cut best.

He’s Sir Winston Smushface, and he makes an impression.

Almost three years ago, owners Jessie Jones and Nick Atkins went looking for a cat to adopt from their Gold Coast, Australia, home. A breeder had a Persian cat who’d been returned, and she said she’d give him away free to the right home.





“That was Winston, and we loved him the second we saw him,” Jones told Petcha.com. “He was beautiful and his pink tongue was sticking out, he was pretty hard to resist.

Movie marathon A post shared by Winston Smushface (@winstonsmushface) on May 25, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Soon after they took him home, they noticed a funny habit of his. He’d sit on his hindquarters with his legs spread in front of him, stick out his tongue and look straight into their eyes.

“He was doing that pose pretty much straight away. I can’t specifically remember the first time I saw him do it, but it’s been a regular occurrence since Day One,” Jones said. “He sits like that to groom himself so I don’t think he’ll ever stop really!”



Wondering why I'm single…🤔 A post shared by Winston Smushface (@winstonsmushface) on Jan 28, 2016 at 11:45pm PST

The couple began taking pictures of their unique cat and created an Instagram account for him. Each post documents the various wide-legged slouches in Winston’s repertoire.

“Winston was born photogenic,” Jone said. “We take so many pictures of him daily because he is constantly doing something funny or cute. He just has so much personality. I never planned on doing an Instagram for him, but I had so many photos that I needed an outlet for them! I didn’t expect it to grow to what it is now.”



Come at me Sunday!👅 A post shared by Winston Smushface (@winstonsmushface) on Aug 15, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT

His account, @winstonsmushface, has drawn more than 28,000 followers.

“I think Winston brings happiness to a lot of people, he’s funny, entertaining, and little bit odd looking,” Jones said, when asked about the success of the account.

Winston’s fluffy mane is impressive, but the weather calls for cooler wear, so he usually sports a lion cut. It only makes his signature features stand out more.



Halloween is over and I'm back to just bein' myself🙃 A post shared by Winston Smushface (@winstonsmushface) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:10pm PST

Whatever his coif, his pictures continue to captivate. There’s something about his flat-faced stare that makes people fall in love. He also has a heart of gold.



Style Cut and some Fresh threads just in time for the weekend #clubbin #nbd A post shared by Winston Smushface (@winstonsmushface) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

“Winston was the first Pet Ambassador for the RSPCA which he’s very proud of,” Jones told Petcha.

As the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Queensland, Furbassador, he helps spread the word about pet adoption and sometimes gets to review products. He might be a tough toy critic, however, because he already has some favorites.

“He loves ping pong balls, spooning, walks outside in the sunshine, and his favorite toy is a plush Whale named Clementine that he drags all around the house,” Jones said.



Holy sh*t. I'm out of hair gel. A post shared by Winston Smushface (@winstonsmushface) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

This well-rounded (except for the shaved parts) feline is as warm and generous as he is charming. Let’s all give props to this colorful cat, in both personality and floof.