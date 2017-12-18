After Donors Paid $5K Vet Bill For Surrendered Dog, Former Owner Wants Him Back

An Iowa shelter pleaded with the community for funds to help fix the jaw of a surrendered dog, and now that the dog had his surgery, the man who gave the dog up wants him back.

Jeffrey Ferrie surrendered Boris to the Cedar Bend Humane Society because he didn’t have the funds to pay for surgery to repair the dog’s jaw, which Ferrie believes was injured in a fight with another dog.



“I would love to get my dog back. I didn’t want to give him up, but that was the only option that I had,” Ferrie told WFLA News Channel 8. “And they made it seem as though they were just going to put him down anyway. I didn’t think there was any option that he would survive this ordeal to begin with.”

Ferrie told WFLA that there is nothing coming out of the shelter’s pockets if it decides to give the dog back to him. That’s because Boris’ surgery was paid for with donations to the shelter, which the shelter is appreciative.

“We were completely blown away with the generosity of our community,” co-director Kristy Gardner told WFLA News Channel 8. “We definitely have a lot of animal lovers out there.”

On the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s Facebook page, the community is split whether Ferrie should get Boris back, with one person saying that if the dog goes back to Ferrie, then he just availed of free veterinary care courtesy of the community. Another person gave Ferrie kudos for doing what he did to save the dog’s life.

Gardner, though, told WFLA News Channel 8 that the humane society’s main concern right now is with the dog, and getting him the right care at the moment.

“Right now we’re just moving forward with the care of the dog,” Gardner said. “We’re not concentrating on getting him adopted or where he needs to go from here. Right now, our focus is the dog.”