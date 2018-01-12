Shelter Dog Walks 40 Miles To Find Family Who Gave Her Up

A dog in Oklahoma whose family gave her up was so determined to reunite with them that she twice walked 20 miles back home to find them.

Cathleen was placed in a foster home after her elderly owners moved to Seminole, Oklahoma, and determined they couldn’t keep the Great Pyrenees mix anymore, KOCO News 5 reports. The foster home was located in Prague, about 20 miles away from Seminole. She was supposed to stay there until the Seminole Animal Shelter could find her a permanent home, but Cathleen had other plans. She walked back to Seminole, most likely looking for her family, not once but twice.

While Cathleen was unsuccessful in finding them, thanks to her determination and effort (and to the news stations that carried her story), she did end up with a new family.

❤️💙💝‼️CATHLEEN HAS A HOME. SHE WILL BE GOING TO TEXAS‼️💙 We want to thank all of you for your outpouring of support for… Posted by Seminole Humane Society / Seminole Animal Shelter on Friday, January 12, 2018

wrote on its Facebook page. “We had so many great applications for her and offers to come and get her from all over the US!! While we can’t notify everyone individually, we do want to say THANK YOU!!”

Folks from California to Wisconsin to Florida wrote their warm wishes for Cathleen on the shelter’s Facebook page, including the Texas woman who adopted the dog.

Cathleen’s drive to put paws to pavement certainly paid off. We wish her the very best with her new life in Texas!