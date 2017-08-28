Shelter Cat Chooses Human And Instantly Wins Him Over

“When you know, you just know.”

While this quote is often used to describe how it feels to fall in love, it’s not a sentiment reserved exclusively for humans.

A shelter cat knew she had met the one when she was brought into a Petsmart to meet potential adopters, according to LoveMeow. She instantly fell for a man who worked there, and she wasn’t shy about letting him know it.

The sweet Siamese mix, named Pork Chop, went right up to the glass and pawed at it to get his attention. The employee then brought his girlfriend to the store to meet Pork Chop. When they opened Pork Chop’s cage, the cat hopped right into his arms.

“We knew she was the one because she jumped right into my boyfriend’s arms, and wouldn’t stop purring,” Reddit user sarapefasthorse told LoveMeow.

Since the adoption, Pork Chop’s owners posted some happy pictures of her on Reddit settling right in to her new home.

“This is Pork Chop! I think she’s adjusting just fine, so happy about our new family member!” reads the caption on Reddit.

Well done, Pork Chop!