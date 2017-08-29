Shelter Animals Relocated Around Country To Make Room For Pets Displaced By Hurricane Harvey

Animal shelters in Texas and Louisiana are turning to other shelters around the country to take in existing shelter animals in an effort to make room for pets that have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
On August 28, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in El Cajon, California, received more than 100 dogs and cats from Lafayette, Louisiana. They were flown in on a Wings of Rescue flight.
“These pets are being transferred from Lafayette to create room for the Texas and Louisiana pet victims of Hurricane Harvey,” John Van Zante with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society told Fox 5.
The dogs and cats will then be dispersed to other facilities in San Diego, California, including the San Diego Humane Society and Labradors and Friends Rescue. They will then be put up for adoption.
Shelter animals have also been sent to the East Coast. St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, took in more than 100 dogs that were in shelters in Texas.
Debra Miller, director of marketing and events at St. Hubert’s, told NJ.com that taking on these shelter animals means that pets displaced by the storm can stay closer to their owners in Texas, now that space has been freed up in the shelters there.
“We want to be able to connect them back to their families after the hurricane,” she said.
The dogs currently at St. Hubert’s will also be be sent to partner shelters throughout New Jersey.
All of these are from Hurricane Harvey! Please keep Texas in your thoughts. Several people have died and animals are suffering due to their owners being forced to evacuate. I know this account it dedicated to animals but pray for the people too. Both animals and people deserve to be safe and this monster storm is making that really hard. Harvey was not expected to be like this. I do want to point out that the third photo is going viral. This dog is determined to stay alive! Take a look! Love you Texas! #animalsarelivestoo #animals #hurricaneharvey #hurricaneharveydogs #dogs #prayers #safety #disaster #photos
If you live in San Diego or New Jersey and are interested in adopting, visit the St. Hubert’s website or the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s website.