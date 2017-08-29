Shelter Animals Relocated Around Country To Make Room For Pets Displaced By Hurricane Harvey

Animal shelters in Texas and Louisiana are turning to other shelters around the country to take in existing shelter animals in an effort to make room for pets that have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

On August 28, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in El Cajon, California, received more than 100 dogs and cats from Lafayette, Louisiana. They were flown in on a Wings of Rescue flight.

“These pets are being transferred from Lafayette to create room for the Texas and Louisiana pet victims of Hurricane Harvey,” John Van Zante with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society told Fox 5.

The dogs and cats will then be dispersed to other facilities in San Diego, California, including the San Diego Humane Society and Labradors and Friends Rescue. They will then be put up for adoption.

Shelter animals have also been sent to the East Coast. St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, took in more than 100 dogs that were in shelters in Texas.

Debra Miller, director of marketing and events at St. Hubert’s, told NJ.com that taking on these shelter animals means that pets displaced by the storm can stay closer to their owners in Texas, now that space has been freed up in the shelters there.

“We want to be able to connect them back to their families after the hurricane,” she said.

The dogs currently at St. Hubert’s will also be be sent to partner shelters throughout New Jersey.

If you live in San Diego or New Jersey and are interested in adopting, visit the St. Hubert’s website or the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s website.