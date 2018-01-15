Shania Twain’s Dog Demands The Country Star Stop Working In Very Relatable Video

The country singer relents and gives her dog some attention.

Shania Twain tries to get some work done, but Melody wants some loving and she wins. Via Shania Twain/Instagram
It happens to almost all of us. We’re sitting around, watching TV, reading or even working, when our dog comes over and demands cuddle time. Who can pass that type of loving up? Shania Twain couldn’t.

In a video she tweeted, the country singer is shown sitting by the pool, trying to get some work done on her laptop when her dog, Melody, demands some loving.

“Mommy’s gotta work,” Twain says as her dog continuously paws at her arm, preventing her from working. “You want to go to the beach?” Twain then asks, as she continues to give the dog attention.

Relenting to her dog’s advances, Twain finally gives up.

“I can’t get any work done,” “You won! You won!” Twain tells her dog, as she rubs her belly. “Mommy put the computer away!”

Followers of Twain’s Twitter page responded in kind, with some showing their own fur babies doing similar shenanigans to get some cuddle time.
Melody got her loving, and Twain, well, she got some good old-fashioned downtime with her dog. Twain did say the best part about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun.

