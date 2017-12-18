Service Dog Joins Student For College Graduation

When Taylor Dearman graduated from college this weekend, her service dog, Skittles, was right where she always is — by her side.

Skittles came into Dearman’s life nearly four years ago when the college student began experiencing anxiety, depression and seizures, according to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. As a medical alert service dog, Skittles recognizes when Dearman experiences increased blood pressure, elevated cortisol levels, low blood sugar or emotional distress. Skittles goes everywhere with Dearman, who is pursuing a teaching career; Skittles even went with her to a local elementary school where Dearman taught as part of her major’s student teaching program.

On Saturday, Dearman achieved a major milestone when she graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Skittles, dressed in her own doggy graduation robe, walked with Dearman in the ceremony.

Dearman credits the little dog with helping her graduate.

“I couldn’t do it without Skittles,” Dearman told Kris 6 News. “She’s the one that’s really pushed me and helped me get better, and she’s just my world now so I don’t know what I would do without her.”



Dearman is starting a job as fifth-grade reading teacher in January.

“As an educator, I’m more willing to tell everyone that just because you can’t see a disability doesn’t mean it’s not there,” Dearman told the university. “I think that’s where Skittles has helped me the most. I know I’m different but together as a team, we’ve come so far and have accomplished so many great things.”