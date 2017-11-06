Senior Dog Freed From Life Chained To Cinder Block

A senior dog in Louisiana who has spent much of his life chained outside to a cinder block has been freed from that life and is learning how to be a dog again.

Stacey McKnight, director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue, told The Dodo that she was called out to check on the dog by the Melville, Louisiana, police chief. The dog’s owner had just been placed in a hospital. What McKnight found was the worse case she had seen in 30 years. The dog, a Corgi/Basset Hound-mix, was shackled to a cinder block in front of an RV travel trailer, which was flea-infested and had another dog inside who was dead.

Buster, as the dog was named, was also covered in fleas.

“The moment we picked him up, the fleas just covered my shirt,” McKnight told The Dodo.

That infestation and the cinder block had taken a toll, but Buster, who is estimated to be about 9 or 10 years old, got through it.

​

​

“I’m sure in their minds, it was to keep him at home,” McKnight told The Dodo. “But this was an older dog, and dragging that cinder block had gotten impossible for him. I’m sure that through his youth, dragging it wasn’t the hardest thing, but with his age, combined with a little bit of arthritis that had started to set in, it was a monumental thing.”

“It’s almost how you’d identify life — that big weight,” she added. “And for this dog, the weight had just outweighed life.”

At first, Buster was seemingly unfriendly toward McKnight; after all, he spent most of his life tied to that cinder block. But as soon food came into the equation, the old dog started to warm up to his rescuer.

​

​

“You could tell that he hadn’t [been around] people in quite some time,” McKnight told The Dodo. “At first, he was standoffish, but the moment we popped the can of food open, he was my dog. He was like, ‘OK. I’m OK with you.’”

Now that he’s free from the cinder block, Buster is learning how to be a dog again.

“I still watch him when he stands up to walk — he looks behind him, as if he’s still looking for the chain,” McKnight said. “When he comes to his food bowl, he still walks around his food bowl, almost as if to make sure his chain is still not on his food bowl.”

​

My man Buster is feeling good…senior male Corgi / Bassett Hound mix male…..

We just love him ! Slpac OPELOUSAS LA 337-948-6184 Posted by St. Landry Parish Animal Control & Rescue on Friday, November 3, 2017

​

And his personality is starting to come out.

“You can see when he smiles,” McKnight said. “When you go to stand up, he immediately stands, and he’s like, ‘Where are we going now?’ Everything is an adventure now.”

As Buster brushes up on his social skills, he should become a good fit for someone looking for a senior dog. If you’d like to adopt Buster, you can contact the St. Landry Parish Animal Control & Rescue at 337-948-6184 or via Facebook.