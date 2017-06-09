Senior Cat Becomes Family’s Best Friend, Stars In Prom Photo Shoot

Senior cat Tigger waited in The Humane Society of Harford County for the right family. He was there because his elderly owner, with whom he’d spent his entire 19 years of life, had passed away, leaving the sweet kitty on his own.

That was until September 2016, when Lissa Tilley and her two children, Michael and Liz, came to the Fallston, Maryland, shelter looking for a pet to adopt and discovered Tigger, LoveMeow reports. The staff of the rescue were so excited, they repeatedly told Lissa that this was “GREAT NEWS!”

on the hand or arm when he wants to have a treat or more petting.”

When Liz had her prom, she wanted Tigger to be a part of it. As her brother set up photos for Liz and her date, Liz asked for Tigger to be a part of them.

In addition to the prom portraits, Tigger features prominently in the Tilley family’s artwork. He’s definitely made himself a place in the home.

“We realize now that we didn’t choose Tiggs, he definitely chose us,” Lissa told LoveMeow. “And we are just so in love”