Sad End To Two Missing Record-Breaking Cats

After more than a month of searching, and hopeful claims of sightings, the remains of two cats living near Detroit, Michigan, were discovered yesterday, their owners reported on social media. The cats succumbed to smoke inhalation during a house fire on November 12, in Farmington Hills.

Maine Coon Cygnus Regulus Powers and Savannah Arcturus Aldebaran Powers recently had been acknowledged by Guinness World Records for having the world’s longest tail for a domestic cat, at 17.58 inches, and being the world’s tallest domestic cat at 19.05 inches high, respectively. Their owners Drs. William and Lauren Powers shared their updates and photos on Instagram and Facebook, and broke the sad news on their social platforms yesterday.

“We confirmed today that Cygnus and Arcturus remained hidden in our home and succumbed to smoke inhalation,” the Facebook and Instagram posts read. The cause of the fire that consumed their homes is still under investigation.

Another of their cats, Sirius, is still missing, as is a friend’s cat who was staying with them, Yuki. The owners believe there is a high chance that both are still alive.

There had been a $25,000 in bitcoin reward offered for each of the four cats. As their home was excavated during the past month, and the bodies of the cats had not turned up, hopes remained high that the cats had escaped and were still alive. The owners asked for the public’s help in finding the cats, and sightings had been reported. During the last leg of the home’s excavation in the basement, crews discovered the bodies of the two cats.

“With regard to our discovery of Cygnus and Arcturus, they were best friends in life and it gives us a small amount of peace that they were together at the end of their amazing journey on this earth,” the posts read. “We are forever grateful for the time we were given to love them and ask that our friends and followers not post in memoriam content as our search continues. We want them to be remembered for their incredible personalities, their contributions to the Ferndale Cat Shelter, and their love for each other and their brother Sirius.”

Those wishing to help are being asked to make a donation to the Ferndale Cat Shelter, where Arcturus was an ambassador.