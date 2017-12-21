Sad End To Two Missing Record-Breaking Cats

After more than a month of searching, and hopeful claims of sightings, the remains of two cats living near Detroit, Michigan, were discovered yesterday, their owners reported on social media. The cats succumbed to smoke inhalation during a house fire on November 12, in Farmington Hills.
Maine Coon Cygnus Regulus Powers and Savannah Arcturus Aldebaran Powers recently had been acknowledged by Guinness World Records for having the world’s longest tail for a domestic cat, at 17.58 inches, and being the world’s tallest domestic cat at 19.05 inches high, respectively. Their owners Drs. William and Lauren Powers shared their updates and photos on Instagram and Facebook, and broke the sad news on their social platforms yesterday.
We have been working with an excavation crew for the last few weeks following the fire that destroyed our home in Farmington Hills, Michigan on Sunday, November 13. Together with our family, our team sifted through rubble by hand in the hopes of eliminating the possibility that Arcturus, Cygnus, and Sirius remained in the house along with our friend's Yuki. __________________________________________ Although Will opened as many doors as he could upstairs and downstairs, and searched in vain for our boys, he was not able to locate them prior to being physically removed by fire rescue and law enforcement. Despite Will's incredible efforts, we confirmed today (during the excavation of the final room in our basement) that Cygnus and Arcturus remained hidden in our home and succumbed to smoke inhalation. We did not find any evidence that Sirius and Yuki remained in the home and our search for them continues. We do not wish to go into detail, but there is a significant reason to believe they are both alive. __________________________________________ With regard to our discovery of Cygnus and Arcturus, they were best friends in life and it gives us a small amount of peace that they were together at the end of their amazing journey on this earth. We are forever grateful for the time we were given to love them and ask that our friends and followers not post in memoriam content as our search continues. We want them to be remembered for their incredible personalities, their contributions to the Ferndale Cat Shelter, and their love for each other and their brother Sirius. __________________________________________ Thank you for all of the kind words and support over the last few weeks. We need positive thoughts more than ever as we continue our search for Yuki and Sirius.
“We confirmed today that Cygnus and Arcturus remained hidden in our home and succumbed to smoke inhalation,” the Facebook and Instagram posts read. The cause of the fire that consumed their homes is still under investigation.
Another of their cats, Sirius, is still missing, as is a friend’s cat who was staying with them, Yuki. The owners believe there is a high chance that both are still alive.
There had been a $25,000 in bitcoin reward offered for each of the four cats. As their home was excavated during the past month, and the bodies of the cats had not turned up, hopes remained high that the cats had escaped and were still alive. The owners asked for the public’s help in finding the cats, and sightings had been reported. During the last leg of the home’s excavation in the basement, crews discovered the bodies of the two cats.
“With regard to our discovery of Cygnus and Arcturus, they were best friends in life and it gives us a small amount of peace that they were together at the end of their amazing journey on this earth,” the posts read. “We are forever grateful for the time we were given to love them and ask that our friends and followers not post in memoriam content as our search continues. We want them to be remembered for their incredible personalities, their contributions to the Ferndale Cat Shelter, and their love for each other and their brother Sirius.”
Those wishing to help are being asked to make a donation to the Ferndale Cat Shelter, where Arcturus was an ambassador.