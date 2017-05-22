Rodents To Get Seat At The Table In San Francisco Rat Cafe

You’ve probably heard of cat cafés, where customers can sip cappuccinos while in the company of cats. They’ve been popping up all over the last few years. But how about a rat café?

The San Francisco Dungeon, an attraction that takes visitors on a tour through the city’s seedy past, will host a rat café for two days this summer.

The pop-up Black Rat Café will be available on July 1 and July 8. Guests will be able to get their caffeine fix and hang out with “ambassador” rats provided by the Rattie Ratz, a Northern California non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of domestic pet rats. For guests wishing to adopt rats, they’ll have to go to the Rattie Ratz website.

Tickets cost $49.99 per person and includes coffee, tea or water and a breakfast pastry; 15 minutes of rat playtime; and admission to The San Francisco Dungeon. The attraction recreates San Francisco’s darker historical events using 360-degree sets, special effects, and live actors. For more information, click here.