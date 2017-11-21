Rescuers Surprised To Find Kitten With ‘Bear’ Paws

When a man discovered six kittens near his industrial workspace, he didn’t realize what was afoot. He would find more toe beans than anyone would know what to do with.

One of the kittens in the litter, found in Montreal, Canada, had great, big “bear” paws, according to Love Meow. After one kitten found a home immediately, five of the 7-week-old kittens were brought to Chatons Orphelins Montréal, a rescue that the man knew could find homes for them.

“The guy knew that the other five needed help, so he brought them to us,” Celine Crom of Chatons Orphelins Montréal told Love Meow.

Two of the kittens are polydactyls — Muslie, a girl, and Alpha, a boy — and one of them has super-sized feet. Alpha not only has a pair of thumbs but he has a seventh digit on one of his paws.

They have now been adopted and although they carry big paws, Alpha and Musie speak softly.

“Alpha the bear is very calm and sweet. He enjoys the company of older cats,” Crom said to the website. “Muslie the sister is curious and playful. When she catches a feather toy, she takes it with her and hides it under the bed.”

Although these kittens could do some damage with their big feet, it seems the only thing they’re breaking is hearts.