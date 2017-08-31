Rescuers Save Dog From Raging Texas Floodwaters In Nail-Biting Video

We have heard many stories of pets being rescued in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. There were the two dogs who were left behind in a boat when their owners were evacuated. There was the woman who was rescued along with 20 dogs, some her own and others belonging to friends and neighbors. But no rescue has seemed more urgent than the one posted on Twitter by a man named Carson Crosby.

In a nail-biting video tweeted August 29, a dog named Bandit is rescued from rapid-like floodwaters in Lumberton, Texas.

DOG RESCUE This is in Lumberton, Texas, down the street from my moms house. That's my brother in the black shirt.#Harvey pic.twitter.com/z3Jn9M2eDo — Carson Crosby (@carson_crosby) August 29, 2017

The dog appears to be clinging onto a tree when a young man in a life jacket and a rope tied around his waist wades out into the raging waters and pulls him to safety.

A later Tweet posted by the dog’s owner shows Bandit safe and dry.

“This is our dog Bandit,” Casey Federick tweeted. “Very thankful to the teenagers that saved him!!”

It’s unclear how the dog got himself in such a precarious position to begin with. But we know one thing: This dog owes his life to his rescuers.