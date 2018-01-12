Rescue Dog Wins Over His Owner With His Beautiful Grin

Bad moods — we all have them occasionally, right? Not Milo.

This 5-year-old pupper is always smiling, and his unique human-like grin is one of the reasons his owner, Ivy Rylander, decided to give him a forever home.

Rylander and her partner had just moved to San Jose, California, when they met an 8-month-old Milo, according to The Dodo. The couple felt ready to adopt a dog, and Rylander fell in love when Milo’s photo on The Perfect Dog Rescue’s website.

“He’s more nervous than a lot of other dogs, so they actually brought him to our house,” Rylander told The Dodo. “He was really shy, and they had to help him up to the stairs to our apartment.”

It didn’t take long for them to realize Milo was right where he belonged.

“I just knew he was the one,” Rylander said. “Once they left him at our house, there was no way we were going to say that this wasn’t working out.”

And his smile isn’t the only unique thing about him. Milo also has a curly tail and wavy wisps of fur around his ears, neck and paws. In order to determine his breed, the rescue group did a DNA test.

“It came back three quarters Staffordshire and a quarter Lab, but none of us were really sure about that — I’ve seen plenty of Staffordshire-Pit-Lab mixes, and they all have super short hair,” Rylander said.

Whatever mix Milo is, he’s unforgettably adorable. Have you ever seen a dog so happy?

“Every time I come home, he comes in for a hug. He just squishes right in, and just wants to be embraced. He really makes everything better,” Rylander said.

Just looking at him is therapeutic.