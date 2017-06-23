Rescue Dog Helps Cancer Survivor Come Out Of Coma And Gets Special Reward

A rescue dog who was adopted three months before his owner was diagnosed with bladder cancer is credited with helping his owner come out of a medically-induced coma by barking in the man’s hospital room. And because the little dog’s bark roused his owner from his coma, he was given an award by the U.K.’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for his efforts.

Andy Szasz was suffering from pneumonia in December when he was brought to the hospital. He had stopped breathing while in the intensive care unit and because of this, he was placed in a medically induced coma, according to Inside Edition.

On the third day Andy was in a coma, Szasz’s wife, Estelle, brought Ted to the hospital. Ted is a Schnauzer-Poodle mix Andy rescued from the RSPCA in 2012. The doctors thought it would be at least a week before Andy would come out of the coma. But as soon as Teddy was at Andy’s bedside, he barked, rousting Andy out of his coma.



Teddy Szasz the dog – Animal Award



Teddy is an RSPCA rescue dog. When his owner Andy went into a coma in hospital… Posted by RSPCA (England & Wales) on Saturday, June 17, 2017



“Ted is such a remarkable little dog in many ways,” Szasz told Inside Edition. “He’s clever, loving, loyal, funny and a right little character.”

The RSPCA honored Ted at an awards ceremony alongside The Smokey Paws Project, which works to equip rescue vehicles with animal oxygen masks, and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, who works to better the treatment of farm animals.

Ted was the only animal to receive an award for his efforts in reviving Andy.

“I always tell people I rescued Ted and Ted rescued me,” Szasz said. “We certainly do have a special bond.”