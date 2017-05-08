Remote Control Car Helps Rescue Of Mama Cat And Kittens From 60-Foot-Long Pipe

Hope For Paws receives many calls about dogs and cats in need of rescuing. Some are straightforward; others require some dedication, and a lot of ingenuity, to carry out.

The nonprofit animal rescue group recently had to think outside the box to save a mother cat and her newborn kittens who were stuck in the middle of a 60-foot-long drainage pipe in Southern California, video on the Hope For Paws — Official Rescue Channel on YouTube shows. Locating the cat family was the first step — they were so deep inside the pipe that they couldn’t be seen clearly — and sent the Hope For Paws team on a path of creative solutions to this problem.

“We connected a flashlight and camera to a remote control car so we could get a better look inside the pipe,” text on the video reads, over footage of the team outfitting the toy vehicle.

The setup allowed them to view the trapped cats, but actually getting them out required new out-of-the-box thinking. To that end, rescuers formed a 60-foot-long pole to gently urge the mother cat out and set up a trap just outside the pipe. She ran into the trap the pretty easily. Next it was the kittens they had to worry about.

“Getting the babies out was a bit trickier,” the video text continued.

The team used the light and camera on the car to keep an eye on the kittens while a member used the makeshift pole, well wrapped with a comforter, to very carefully push the newborns — who glided along on dried leaves and other debris — down the long pipe. One person kept an eye on them as they were being pushed, giving feedback to the person using the pole.

Four newborn kittens were safely rescued that day and reunited with their mother, now all in foster care. If you would like to adopt the mother or kittens, please click here to reach out to Room8Cats.org.