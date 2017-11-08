Recently Shaved Persian Cat Looks Just Like A Pug

Meet Miss LaPew. Despite her fascinating Pug-like features, she is actually a Persian cat who recently needed an all-over shave.

LaPew lived on the streets of Florida, and when she was taken in by a shelter, she was suffering from a severe urinary tract infection and Brachycephalic airway syndrome, The Dodo reports. She was also severely matted, so the rescue team gave her a full-body shave.

Underneath all that fluffy fur was a 5-year-old cat with the features of a smush-faced pup.

Eventually, LaPew was transferred to another shelter and went home with a foster family. That’s when she met Jessica Lorman. Lorman was in Florida visiting with LaPew’s foster family when she fell instantly in love with LaPew’s adorable face and unforgettable eyes.

“She was just too sweet and special not to say OK. Once I got the official OK from the second agency to adopt her, I immediately booked her a ticket on the flight back to (New Hampshire) with me,” Lorman told The Dodo.

Lorman even pointed out the likeness between LaPew’s newly shaven features and that of a Pug.

“I promise she is a Persian and not some Pug/cat hybrid,” she said.

LaPew is now adjusting to her new life with her forever family in New Hampshire, and probably waiting for her fluffy fur to grow back in so people will stop asking her what she is.

You’re a beaut with or without fur, LaPew!