Recently Shaved Persian Cat Looks Just Like A Pug

Meet Miss LaPew. Despite her fascinating Pug-like features, she is actually a Persian cat who recently needed an all-over shave.
LaPew lived on the streets of Florida, and when she was taken in by a shelter, she was suffering from a severe urinary tract infection and Brachycephalic airway syndrome, The Dodo reports. She was also severely matted, so the rescue team gave her a full-body shave.
Underneath all that fluffy fur was a 5-year-old cat with the features of a smush-faced pup.
We would like to officially introduce the newest member of our family: LaPew. She is a 5 year old smoke Persian from FL. The original kill shelter she was in had to shave her down because of severe matting and even shaved her whiskers right off 😢 she has extremely tiny nostrils and will always have breathing issues, but hopefully the cool, dry air up here will help out with that. She's slowly adjusting to the family but is so extremely sweet!! She just needs extra love ❤️❤️
Eventually, LaPew was transferred to another shelter and went home with a foster family. That’s when she met Jessica Lorman. Lorman was in Florida visiting with LaPew’s foster family when she fell instantly in love with LaPew’s adorable face and unforgettable eyes.
My name is LaPew and I hear it's #whiskerwednesday but I don't have any to show off right now 😿😿
“She was just too sweet and special not to say OK. Once I got the official OK from the second agency to adopt her, I immediately booked her a ticket on the flight back to (New Hampshire) with me,” Lorman told The Dodo.
Lorman even pointed out the likeness between LaPew’s newly shaven features and that of a Pug.
“I promise she is a Persian and not some Pug/cat hybrid,” she said.
If you would like to see more about the adventures of LaPew & Jai Alai our rescues from FL, check out their FB page!! https://m.facebook.com/LaPew-Jai-Alai-362219070894551/
LaPew is now adjusting to her new life with her forever family in New Hampshire, and probably waiting for her fluffy fur to grow back in so people will stop asking her what she is.
You’re a beaut with or without fur, LaPew!