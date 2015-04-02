find a DOG
Rat Pictures To Make Your Roar

Grins and laughter are the goal with these rat photos and sayings. Enjoy!

There's always a reason. Via njhill22/Instagram

The intelligent and personable rat may get overlooked as a pet because some people are afraid of them or dislike its tail. But rats truly make wonderful pets. They enjoy interacting with their owners and are meticulous self-groomers. Want a small animal pet that will sit with you while you watch TV or work on the computer, or a pet that will conquer mazes or agility courses with ease? Get a pet rat!

The below photos show pet rats in some charming or silly moments. Scroll through them for a peek into the world of rats. And we hope you’ll enjoy the little sayings we’ve paired with the images. Many thanks to the people who sent us their rat pictures to make this gallery possible.

rat sitting

Happy World Rat Day!

rat standing on empty shoes

Shoe Inspector #7

rat at kissing booth

Happy Valentine’s Day!

rat reaching for peas in dish

Have Some Fun, Bob For Peas!

rat with treat on its nose

Can I Eat It Now?

rat with toy squirrel

Hello? Are You Listening?

rat with empty pumpkin basket

Oh No! Where Are The Treats?

rat with flowers

Beauty Amid The Blooms!

rat in basket

Tired Out? Find Your Snuggle Spot!

rat grabbing cookie

My Cookie. Mine! Mine! Mine!

rat hiding in towel

When All Else Fails … Hide!

rat peeking out of pocket

Nothing’s As Homey
As A Pocket That’s Cozy!

