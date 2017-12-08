Puppy With Fractured Skull Gets 3-D Printed Mask To Help Her Heal

A puppy with a fractured skull is healing up nicely thanks to a custom 3-D printed mask. Faculty with the University of California, Davis veterinary hospital were able to outfit the 4-month-old dog with a 3-D printed face mask that was developed in conjunction with the school’s biomedical engineering students.

Loca, a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier suffered a cheekbone and jawbone fracture as a result of a dog attack as well as face and neck puncture wounds, according to the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

The doctors who oversaw her care, Dr. Frank Verstraete, Dr. Boaz Arzi and Dr. Colleen Geisbush, were aware going into the surgery that it would be challenging given the damage to Loca’s skull, but they noted some things that were in Loca’s favor. She was young, which gives her a better chance that her damaged bones could self-correct with the regrowth of natural bones, and the team could use the newly developed face mask.



UC Davis 3D Printed Mask Serves as Cast for Fractured Dog Skull UC Davis biomedical engineering students and veterinary surgeons created a 3D printed mask designed to be used as a cast for a dog’s fractured skull. Read about this unique project: http://www.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/whatsnew/article.cfm?id=4036 Posted by UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine on Saturday, December 2, 2017



As soon as Loca came to the hospital, she received a CT scan, which showed that she had damage to her facial bones, jawbone, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and a small fracture to the vertebrate to her neck. Doctors determined she was an ideal candidate for the mask, called an Exo-K9, and the biomedical engineering (BME) students were notified to be ready to print it.

As Loca recovered from surgery, the BME students went to work on designing and printing their first Exo-K9 mask to be used on an actual patient, according to the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. The students used the CT scan to determine the dimensions. It was designed to fit her head precisely and benefit the healing process.

When Loca left the hospital after a three-day stay, she was eating soft foods and the pain medication kept her comfortable, according to the hospital. In addition to the Exo-K9, Loca was given a padded neck bandage to help stabilize her neck injury and limit her mobility during the healing process.

For the first month she wasn’t allowed to play with toys or chew on hard things. She had to wear the mask and neck collar all the time except when eating and drinking.

She was given a CT scan the following month, which showed new bone growing where her temporomandibular joint had been. She was given a diet of hard kibble to exercise her jaw, thus encouraging new bone growth.

Her third CT scan in as many months showed the surgery sites had healed and that the new TMJ formation was growing well.

Loca continues to heal, and the veterinarians and biomedical engineering students who designed and printed the Exo-K9 are certainly happy with the puppy’s progress.