Puppy The Size Of A Muffin Bosses Bigger Dog Around

Making new friends can be hard. What’s harder? When they’re kind of jerks.

A Pomeranian gets bossed around by a younger, tinier Pomeranian in a Rumble video posted by nicoleantonia. Louie repeatedly checks out the toy that micro-sized puppy Finley has, but he can never quite get to it because Finley gets all up in his face (as far as he can reach, at least).

“Looks like they’re off to a great start!” the caption reads. Is that sarcasm?

“The tiny pup likes to challenge his elder to a game of whatever and the big pup is confused at first, not knowing what to make of the black ball of fluff. But when there are toys, friendship is bound to follow, just like it did in this instance!”

Um, we’ll wait to see about that. Maybe Finley will lighten up and learn to respect his “elders.”