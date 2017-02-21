Puppy Gets First Bone. Not Entirely Sure What To Do.

There’s a first time for everything, and some are more hilarious than others.

Take this Burnese Mountain Dog puppy who got his first bone, shared in a video clip posted to Rumble by user jacycroft. Bauer is a little unclear on the concept, but watching him try to figure it out is priceless.

First, there’s the discovery period. (WHAT IS THIS?!?!) Bauer jumps on the dog treat bone with curiosity.

Then, there’s skepticism. Is this thing dangerous? Must bite and sniff and bite and sniff.

Next, there’s an interesting period of aggression. Bauer crouches into attack stance while looking at the treat. Then he pounces at it a couple of times.

Finally, there’s acceptance. Although, interestingly, not understanding. Bauer neutralizes the perceived threat and walks away, but he never gets to comprehend the deliciousness of the treat in front of him by taking a yummy bite.

We guess there will be a first time for that, too.