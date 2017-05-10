Pugs Make Autistic Boy’s Birthday Dreams Come True

Andrew Little loves Pugs. Like really, really loves them. He has Pug-themed T-shirts, a backpack, key chains — you name it. So when his family was planning his 14th birthday, they decided to go with a Pug theme.

Since no Pug-themed party would be complete with an actual pug or two, they invited anyone with a Pug to come. The party would be held May 7 at Sherman Oaks Park in Sherman Oaks, California, so they could BBQ and have lots of space for the Pugs to run around. Unfortunately, three days before his birthday, no one with a Pug had RSVP’d, according to The Dodo.

Then, Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles got wind of the party. The group shared the Facebook event Andrew’s sister, McKenna Little, had created, and all of a sudden dozens of Pug owners were interested in attending the event.

“I was in such shock,” Little told The Dodo. “I was at work sitting at my desk and tears were just flowing down my face because I was amazed by the amount of compassion these Pug owners shared. People from all over the world were asking me for my mailing information to mail him gifts and birthday cards as well as his email to send him a happy birthday message. It was so heartwarming.”

The day of the event, 80 pugs and their owners showed up to party with the birthday boy. The turnout meant a lot to Andrew’s family, especially since the boy, who has autism, never had a birthday party before.

“He has always been too scared to have one in fear of nobody showing up,” Little said. “He’s a very sentimental person and it would break his heart.”

Andrew loved seeing all of the dogs and pretty much hung out on the grass with his four-legged guests the entire time.



“He was in shock,” Little said. “He kept asking ‘Is that a Pug?!’ to each dog because he just couldn’t believe his eyes. As if he didn’t believe it was real life. I was so emotional. Everyone there was crying.”

This is one birthday Andrew will never forget.