Connecticut Police Dog Found Safe After 36 Hours Lost In Woods

A Connecticut State Police K-9 who got lost in the woods was found safe after spending 36 hours stuck to a fence.

Police K-9 Texas, a Bloodhound, was on the trail of a missing man near Connecticut’s Wooster Mountain when he got loose after his handler lost his footing and slipped and fell on steep terrain. Meanwhile, a second Bloodhound found the missing man.

The massive search for K-9 Texas, which involved searchers on horseback, a police chopper and even via a drone, started Dec. 20, 2017. Two days later on Dec. 22, Homeland Security Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach happened upon Texas. The dog’s leash somehow had gotten stuck on a fence, and he was unable to free himself.

“I just heard this howling behind me from up the hill,” Homeland Security Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach told Fox 61 Hartford. “I searched lakes and ponds for the unfortunate scenario of him falling in.”

Fortunately, that was not the case. After Kehlenbach found Texas, a local woman, Laura Stabelle, came across the pair on the side of the road and pulled over in her car.

“Our heroes!!! Thank you Jeff and Laura for rescuing K9 Texas!,” the Connecticut State Police wrote on its Facebook page. “Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach of Homeland Security found K9 Texas stuck on to a fence on Limestone Rd in Ridgefield and Laura Stabell of Ridgefield saw the pair on the side of the road and gave them a ride back to troopers! As Laura put it ‘I found the guy that found the dog!’”

Texas was found in good condition and was back home for Christmas.

“That dog is one of us, it’s not just a dog,” Capt. David Delvecchia told Fox 61 Hartford.

“It truly is a wish come true for Christmas,” he added. “And it’s just really great to have him home.”