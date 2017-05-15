Police Dog Takes Bullet Meant For His Partner And Survives

A K9 police dog in Palm Beach, Florida, took a bullet that was meant for his partner and is recovering nicely as the bullet didn’t hit any major arteries or organ.

K9 Casper was out on patrol with his handler when shots were exchanged between the suspect and Casper’s handler, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Facebook page. This resulted in Casper getting shot in the left hip while protecting his handler. The suspect was killed.

K9 Casper and other officers were pursuing an armed robbery suspect who had fled an earlier shootout with another sheriff’s deputy when the officers were met with a hail of bullets. K9 Casper was shot just above the left hind leg, missing vital organs.

“He’s on antibiotics and is walking fairly well, all things considered,” Michele Tucker, the West Palm Beach animal hospital veterinary clinic’s managing director of patient services, said in a video released by the Palm Beach County Police Department.

“We’re just happy this was not a significant trauma and that he’s done well, and we’re appreciative for all that he does for the county,” she said.

Thank you K9 Casper for stepping up and helping to protect your handler, as well as the public.