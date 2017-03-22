Pizza Guy Stops Everything To Rescue Dog (The Only Good Excuse For Delivering Cold Pizza)

Pizza guy Steven Donovan made a special delivery recently.

The 24-year-old was out on a delivery for Papa John’s when he saw a little black dog run into a busy street, BuzzFeed News reports. He immediately stopped everything to save the dog — hungry pizza fans be damned.

Donovan, who lives in Bozeman, Montana, was able to get the little runaway into his car. Luckily, the dog was wearing an ID tag, which revealed that his name was Snickers and that he lived a couple miles away. Donovan planned to take Snickers home, but first he had to finish his pizza delivery.

“I told the people, ‘Sorry I’m a little late. I have this dog in the car. I just found him across the road,’” he said.

The customers were cool about it, because of course! How could you be mad with someone for saving a dog’s life?

Next stop was Snickers’ home. But when he got there, he found out that the address on the dog tag was old and that Snickers and his family had moved. Donovan left the escapee with neighbors, who promised to return the dog safely to his family.

There are few things better than having pizza delivered to your door. A lost dog is definitely one of them.