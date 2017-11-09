Pit Bull Gets Adopted Just Shy Of Her 1-Year Anniversary At Boston Shelter

Brandy, a brindle Pit Bull who spent nearly a year in a Boston, Massachusetts, shelter, has been adopted.

After spending 361 days at the Massachusetts Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Boston Adoption Center, the 4-year-old Pit Bull with the sunny disposition was adopted by a couple who had seen her story on social media.

“Day 361: TODAY IS THE DAY! Help us congratulate Brandy and her wonderful new family!! Yippeeee! Thanks to everyone who shared her story!!” the MSPCA Boston Adoption Center wrote on its Facebook page.

​

​

Many folks followed Brandy’s story, and when it was announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that she was finally adopted, they were ecstatic.

​

Brandy seems super happy and it shows in her smile. Thank you to the young couple who decided to make a difference in this beautiful dog’s life!