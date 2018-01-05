Piper The Ultra-Cool Airport Dog Dies From Cancer

Piper the dog made headlines a couple years ago for protecting a Michigan airport from birds while looking super cool doing it. He’s making headlines again, but for a much more solemn reason.
The 9-year-old Border Collie lost his year-long battle with prostate cancer on Jan. 3, 2018, according to an Instagram post by his partner, Brian Edwards.
Friends, . It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life. . Piper passed away tonight peacefully in my arms after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer. He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course. . Today, Piper enjoyed a pain-free day, filled with love from family and friends, mostly his fellow airport employees. He played soccer, got some much deserved butt scratches and yes, he chased away one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night. . As I hope was plainly evident, we are grateful. Grateful to have done what we loved for three years and had a whole hell of a lot of fun doing it. Mostly though, we're grateful for all of your support. It's what's really helped us through the dark days. . As we leave you tonight, know that Piper is in a better place. I only ask for your patience as I take time to tend to my shattered heart. . Lastly, as a final act of true class, the flag you see here flew today at @uscg Air Station Traverse City and was taken down, folded and presented to us and a token of their love. Please join me in thanking the men and women, past and present, of Air Station Traverse City for their awesomeness. Piper and I are forever in your debt. . With love, . Brian & Piper
“It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life,” Edwards wrote. “He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course.”
Piper became an internet sensation in early 2016 after photos of him protecting the Traverse City airport from birds went viral.
"Now winter is truly coming. In the winter, we must protect ourselves. Look after one another." — Ned Stark, Game of Thrones . This direwolf takes his protection duties seriously, especially in the winter 🐺 —— Eye Pro: @rexspecsk9 Vest: @k9storminc (Donated by @spikesk9fund) Aircraft: @uscg #airstatvc 🚁🇺🇸 . #airportk9 #airport #k9 #k9team #k9storm #rexspecsk9 #spikesk9fund #aviation #winter #gameofthrones #uscg #coastguard #military #dog #dogsofinstagram #bordercollie #workingdog #traversecity #puremichigan
Clad in his work goggles and airport security harness, Piper looked like a bonafide badass while keeping birds off the runways as part of the airport’s Wildlife Hazard Management Plan. He was hired after other attempts to keep the runway bird-free failed.
Friends, Piper has been nominated for this year's @americanhumane Hero Dog Awards in the "Emerging Heroes" category! First round voting is open now through 27 APR and you can vote once a day. We know everyone's got hectic lives, but even just one vote will help! Thanks so much for your support. Let's do this! ❤️ http://herodogawards.org/dog/k-9-piper ——— Eye Pro: @rexspecsk9 Vest: @k9storminc (Donated by @spikes_k9_fund) # #airportk9 #k9 #k9team #k9storm #rexspecsk9 #aviation #badass #hero #herodogawards #bordercollie #bordercolliesofinstagram #proudbordercollies #dog #dogsoffreedom #dogsofinstagram #workingdog #workingdogsofig #traversecity #puremichigan @puremichigan @traversecitytourism @cherryfestival
Not only did Piper do his job well, but he did it with style. Safe travels, Piper. You will be greatly missed.