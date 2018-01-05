Piper The Ultra-Cool Airport Dog Dies From Cancer

Piper the dog made headlines a couple years ago for protecting a Michigan airport from birds while looking super cool doing it. He’s making headlines again, but for a much more solemn reason.

The 9-year-old Border Collie lost his year-long battle with prostate cancer on Jan. 3, 2018, according to an Instagram post by his partner, Brian Edwards.

“It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life,” Edwards wrote. “He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course.”

Piper became an internet sensation in early 2016 after photos of him protecting the Traverse City airport from birds went viral.

Clad in his work goggles and airport security harness, Piper looked like a bonafide badass while keeping birds off the runways as part of the airport’s Wildlife Hazard Management Plan. He was hired after other attempts to keep the runway bird-free failed.

Not only did Piper do his job well, but he did it with style. Safe travels, Piper. You will be greatly missed.