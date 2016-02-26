Photographs Show Loving Bond Between Elderly Woman And Newly Adopted Senior Dog

When Jerri McCutcheon’s beloved dog, Bandi, died last year, the 73-year-old grandmother wasn’t her normal self, according to her granddaughter, Breanna Meuchel. McCutcheon was different since losing her Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, Meuchel told ABC News.

So, Meuchel started looking at area shelters for a suitable dog for her “Nana.”

“Back even before Christmas, I started looking at all of the humane societies to try to find her one for Christmas,” Meuchel said. “But I never really found anything. It wasn’t until I looked at the Missoula humane society and found Minnie. The very next day I went up to meet her. Shortly after, I had my grandma go up and look at her.”

McCutcheon was instantly overjoyed with emotion when she laid her eyes on senior dog Minnie, an estimated 12-year-old Chihuahua, and in a series of photos taken by staff at the The Humane Society of Western Montana, the tears of joy on McCutcheon’s face stand out.

“She brings back that presence in my home I didn’t recognize was gone,” McCutcheon, 73, told ABC News. “Now the house doesn’t feel as empty. I haven’t had anyone to talk to. It was a void and she has filled that.”

She is now so happy to have Minnie in her life, and her granddaughter is certainly thrilled.

“This little girl is starved for love and I’ve got it to give,” McCutcheon said. “When I take them, I take them for life. She’s probably the most loving dog, and I’ve had several. We’re going through some learning processes but that’s what makes it work.”

Minnie has been with McCutcheon for just a week now but both are surely happy to have each other.