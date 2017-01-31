Pets Better Than Siblings To Kids, Study Shows

Did you have a pet when you were a kid? And did you love this pet more than your stupid annoying brother or sister? (<— We clearly did.)Reporting “more satisfaction and less conflict with their pets than with their siblings,” kids have made their choices: dogs and cats over brothers and sisters, according to a new report in the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology released this week. It is one of the few studies on how important pets are to kids.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Psychiatry and the Centre for Family Research, along with a team member from WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition, analyzed the relationships of 77 12-year-olds to see how much their pets meant to them.

They examined how pet relationships vary based on the type of pet and the gender of the person, and compared the kids’ relationships to their pets versus to their siblings. In addition to finding out that most preferred their pets, they discovered other differences.

First, “girls reported more intimate disclosure, companionship and conflict with their pet than did boys.” Not sure what kind of conflict but these are 12-year-old girls so it could be, literally, over anything. Believe us.

Second, dog owners felt more and better companionship with their pet than owners of other pets. Well, dogs are kind of the best. We can see that.

We think, basically, pets make everything better. So, kids: if you’re lucky enough to have a pet, you’re doing OK — obnoxious, eye-roll-inducing siblings aside.