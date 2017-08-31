Pet Turtles Tied To Salmonella Outbreak

Similar to an outbreak a year ago, consumers are being warned about salmonella virus tied to pet turtles.

This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections tied to contact with pet turtles. It cites that 37 cases have been reported from 13 states in the past six months. Although no deaths have occurred, there have been 16 hospitalizations.

States where cases have been reported thus far are: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

Lab results found that people in the human salmonella outbreak had contact with turtles or their environment, like water from a habitat. Some of those with the infection reported getting their pet from a street vendor or at a flea market.

Some turtles are completely off-limits as pets. The FDA has banned the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because they’re often linked to salmonella infections.

The top recommendation for prevention listed by the CDC is for households with young children not to keep turtles or other reptiles as pets. Twelve of the infected in this outbreak are children 5 years of age or younger.

Other recommendations are hand-washing after holding turtles or cleaning their environments. All turtles, the CDC states, can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look healthy and clean. Good habits will help owners be able to keep these pets without contracting illness.