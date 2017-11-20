Pennsylvania To Crack Down On Dog Owners Who Leave Pets Outside This Winter

It is starting to get cold in Pennsylvania, and animal humane agents are reminding residents not to keep their dogs outside in extreme temperatures. Those who leave their dogs outside in the cold could face stiff fines and jail time under a new law.

The Animal Abuse Statute Overhaul, or “Libre’s Law,” limits the amount of time a dog can be left tied up outside in extreme weather. It was enacted this past summer, so this is the first winter that the new law is in effect.

Under the law, dogs can only be left outside for 30 minutes when temperatures reach below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. There are some exceptions, including times when dogs are used in hunting or sport. Penalties range from a $50 to $750 fine and up to 90 days in jail for a summary offense. Dog owners could get up to a $15,000 fine and seven years in prison for a third-degree felony.

“Don’t leave them outside,” Mercer County Humane Officer Paul Tobin told WKBN 27. “The new law is pretty clear.”

You can read the full law here.