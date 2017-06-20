Pawsome Summer Job: Student Creates Pet Taxi Service

University of New Brunswick business student Daniel Tichonov needed a summer job. He looked over at his Siberian Husky, Skya, and an idea was born.

Tichonov created a pet taxi service called Pets2Go in Fredericton, Ontario, Canada, to ferry dogs and cats to and from destinations this summer, according to CBC News. The business model is pretty simple.

“I come to people’s houses, I pick up their pet and drive it safely to the destination the owners want,” Tichonov told the CBC. “At the end of the day, I come to the same destination, pick them up and drop them off back home safely.”

The idea began as a class project. After Tichonov successfully applied for a loan, however, the young entrepreneur brought his project to life. He bought a van, equipped it with cages and was ready to go.

Now Tichonov delivers pets for $20 each way, treating them with the same care he does his beloved Skya, who was the inspiration for the whole idea.