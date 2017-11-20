Parrot Sounds Pretty Pleased With Her Mastery Of Amazon Echo

The smart home is here, people. We are living in a “Jetsons” age and loving it. Sure, some people worry about the technologically connected homes of the future disobeying Asimov’s three laws of robotics and turning on humanity but, whatever. Asking Alexa to do stuff for us is fun.

One parrot knows this well, and asks Alexa via Amazon Echo to turn on lights in a YouTube video posted by IndianRingnecks. Petra the African Grey chats with Alexa on the regular, and looks like she loves it, based on how she acts in this video.

“Alexa? All lights on,” she says. She even throws in Alexa’s answer before the Echo can, by saying, “OK.”

When the lights go up, she gives a few little nods, happy with her command of tech. She’s a pro when it comes to this, as her other videos show.

The Internet of Things will keep offering us new and novel advances, and we know one gal who’s ready for it all. Keep on keeping up with things, you early adopter, Petra.