Parrot (Politely) Hits On Other Bird Over And Over Again

Enthusiastic consent, people. That’s what we’re requiring from this day forward. If you respect boundaries, we can all move on.

We’re trying to figure out if one parrot got the memo on when to stop making passes. A Rumble video posted by trishhartman shows a Quaker parrot telling a Cockatoo repeatedly “I love you,” with no response from the big white bird.

“This little parrot has a huge crush on Kiwi the Cockatoo, but it appears Kiwi is totally uninterested,” the caption reads. “That won’t stop him from trying!”

Bless your little heart, Quaker, for being so sweet. We hate to break it to you, though, but Kiwi doesn’t look interested.

Maybe we can go ahead and file this under “unrequited love.” The Quaker is giving Kiwi space and the only crime he seems to be committing is being annoying. We bet there is another bird out there for you, buddy — one who will say those three magic words back to you… over and over again.