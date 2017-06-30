Parrot Plays Cutest Game Of Peekaboo Ever

Parrots: Are they tough pirate mascots? Emblems of a laidback, Jimmy-Buffet-loving lifestyle? Or, possibly, are they the unbelievably cutest little peekaboo players on the planet?

It’s the third one, according to irresistibly adorable footage in a new video on Rumble posted by luna72. In it, a blue Indian Ringneck named Luna chats up its owner while doing a bunch of ridiculously cute birdie things.

“Peekaboo!” it says to its owner, then ducks its head down, until it pops up for another round and says “Peekaboo!” again.

Luna goes on to say “Hi!” “tickle, tickle” and, “What are you doing?” Everything Luna says is in the sweetest, highest voice that makes you want to pick the little bird up and give it the biggest hug you can without smothering it.

Maybe parrots can be many things to many people. As far as we’re concerned, however, the pet that Luna is to its owner is the best option around.