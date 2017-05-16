Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plan Doggy Day Care On Their English Country Estate

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are known dog lovers and animal advocates. They are often seen out on the town with their furry friends, and daughter Kelly is an animal rights activist as well. So it is no surprise that the rockstar couple have opened their massive estate in Buckinghamshire in Southeast England to a potential doggy day care.

With the Osbourne’s blessings, Francesca Maddock, a dog trainer with “Positive Dogs,” applied to have four acres of the estate changed from a horse-grazing pasture to a doggy day care, according to The Sun.

“The logic behind the new business is to create a central facility where dogs will be collected in the morning, spend the day in the countryside, in the safe and secure environment of the field, and then be dropped home at the end of the day,” Maddock’s planning agent, (who wasn’t named) told The Sun.

The idea for the doggy day care is for the dogs to have free range of the countryside and to minimize the risks of walking groups of dogs on the local footpaths, which can be intimidating for others using the path, the planning agent said.

The Osbournes, who have six dogs of their own, would also use the proposed day care.

“This will reduce the amount of travel required throughout the day along with the risks associated with walking groups of dogs on local footpaths,” the planning agent continued. “Dogs are currently walked in open spaces, parks and footpaths, normally in groups. This can be intimidating to other dog owners, cyclists, runners, young mothers with prams and children. The owner of the property gives full support to the application and would use the proposed day care.”

There would be a maximum of 30 dogs on the property each day and the hours would be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the facility will have four employees to care for the animals while their owners are at work. The Chiltern District Council is expected to make a decision June 13.