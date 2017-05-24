Owner’s Portraits With Cat Look Like Engagement Photos

A recent college grad and his cat’s professional photos are epic.

Written by
Two cute. Via wroboat/Reddit

Although cat photos are everywhere, they never get old. In fact, some of these photos can be elevated to art. Case in point, a recent collection of cat pics from Texas.

A recent University of Texas graduate had a portrait session with his cat and posted the results to Reddit. People seem to love the photo shoot, and after he posted one picture they asked for more.

This is the image people on Reddit recommended this recent college grad use for a Tinder profile. Via wroboat/Reddit

“I got professional pictures taken with my cat but they ended up looking more like engagement photos,” wroboat wrote on Reddit.

We definitely see shades of engagement photos in this one. Via wroboat/Reddit

“I really hadn’t planned on doing this but I had about $15 Groupon credit that was going to expire, so I decided to get a free photoshoot and canvas print at JCPenny to give the canvas print to my mom for Mother’s Day,” wroboat said.

True love. Via wroboat/Reddit

“Charlie (m) is a very loving 1.5 yr old Russian Blue (mix) cat and I’m a 21 yr old new grad from UT. Thank you all for your kind words and messages.”

Congratulations on your recent graduation and on your amazing portraits!

