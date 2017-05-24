Owner’s Portraits With Cat Look Like Engagement Photos

Although cat photos are everywhere, they never get old. In fact, some of these photos can be elevated to art. Case in point, a recent collection of cat pics from Texas.

A recent University of Texas graduate had a portrait session with his cat and posted the results to Reddit. People seem to love the photo shoot, and after he posted one picture they asked for more.

“I got professional pictures taken with my cat but they ended up looking more like engagement photos,” wroboat wrote on Reddit.

“I really hadn’t planned on doing this but I had about $15 Groupon credit that was going to expire, so I decided to get a free photoshoot and canvas print at JCPenny to give the canvas print to my mom for Mother’s Day,” wroboat said.

“Charlie (m) is a very loving 1.5 yr old Russian Blue (mix) cat and I’m a 21 yr old new grad from UT. Thank you all for your kind words and messages.”

