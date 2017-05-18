Man Charged With Cruelty To Animals For Leaving His Dog In A Hot Car

A dog left in a hot car in Windham, Maine, survived his ordeal. His owner, who left the dog to run an errand, was charged with cruelty to animals by the Windham Police Department.

The city’s animal control said the city’s police received a call at around 11 a.m. May 17 about a dog left in the car, according to WCSH6 News.

When Animal Control Officer Lisa Cronk arrived at the scene, she witnessed a young Golden Retriever, which she described as less than 1 year old, in the locked SUV with no water. She said the vehicle had been parked at the location for more than an hour. Temperatures in the car were measured between 94 and 101 degrees using an infrared thermometer.

According to the ASPCA, when outside temperatures are 85 degrees, it takes just 10 minutes for temperatures inside a car to reach 102 degrees, even with cracked windows. When it is 70 degrees outside, the inside of a car can be as much as 20 degrees hotter.

The owner of the dog later returned to his car and let the dog, which was uninjured, out. Cronk then cited the owner for cruelty to animals, which carries a fine that ranges between $500 and $2500.