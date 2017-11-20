Overprotective Dad Dog Won’t Let Puppy Shake Paws With Man

We’re all familiar with the term helicopter parent. Those are the overprotective, overinvolved parents who hover over their children’s every move. But did you know dogs can be helicopter parents, too?

In a video posted to YouTube by user arshad ali, an overprotective dad dog refuses to let his owner shake his puppy’s paw.





The man tries several times to get the puppy to shake, but the Golden Retriever literally stands over his son and blocks the social interaction. Dad clearly isn’t ready to let his lil’ guy go just yet. We get it. We wish they could stay little forever, too.