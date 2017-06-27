Oregon Woman Breaks Car Window To Save Dog Day After Governor Signs Law Permitting Such Actions

A woman in Oregon broke a car window to save a small dog one day after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed into law a bill that allowed folks to do so if an animal or person was in danger.

Shawna Harch was in Northwest Portland to meet some friends for happy hour just before 5:00 p.m. when, waiting for her parking slip, she heard a dog barking. When she went to investigate, she found a small dog, in a crate, in a locked car.

“I looked around and didn’t see anything,” Harch wrote on Medium.com. “I waited another minute and heard more barking. I walked toward the sound. In the backseat of a black Mercedes was a tiny crate. Inside the crate, I could see a small dog in distress. All the car windows were rolled up, and only the moonroof was tilted open about an inch.”

Harch, a former communications and PR specialist for a 24-hour emergency animal hospital, knew immediately that the situation with the dog could get worse, so she called Multnomah County Animal Services, who told her to call the non-emergency police line to let them know what was going on. The police would eventually be dispatched to the area, she was told, but there was no timetable as to when.

According to the ASPCA, when outside temperatures are 85 degrees, it takes just 10 minutes for temperatures inside a car to reach 102 degrees, even with cracked windows. When it is 70 degrees outside, the inside of a car can be as much as 20 degrees hotter.

Harch, her sister and a passerby began canvassing the nearby businesses in hopes that they would find the owner of the dog, to no avail, Harch wrote on Medium.

Harch then checked on the dog and saw that it had stopped barking and “was plastered against the very back of the crate.”

“I knew she was trying to get as low to the ground as possible, and I could see her panting,” Harch wrote.

Harch then tried to set off the car alarm by banging on it and shaking it. Not a chirp. So she then decided to take more drastic measures. She had a car jack in the trunk of her car. She took it out and started swinging it at the window of the car. Nothing happened. It wasn’t until a passerby told her to aim for the corner of the glass. She did. The window broke and she unlocked the back door and pulled the dog out of its crate. A nearby cafe brought over a tub of water to soak the dog in, and Shawna’s sister began to sweep the glass.

When the police arrived and started taking down Harch’s information, the owner of the car showed up, and after Harch and the police explained that it was not safe for the dog, even with the moonroof cracked, the owner thanked Harch for doing what she did.

“In circumstances like these, inaction is unacceptable,” Harch wrote. “The craziest thing we can do is nothing. Speak up. Act swiftly and responsibly. In Oregon (and some other states), you have the law on your side. But more importantly, it’s the right thing to do.”