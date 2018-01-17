One Of The Longest Serving Police Dogs In California City’s History Retires

Bronx, a K-9 with the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, California, has retired after serving eight years with the department. He is one of the longest serving K-9s to put on a collar with the Bakersfield PD.

As a rookie, Bronx was partnered with Senior Officer Chris Dalton in January 2010 and the partners moved to the SWAT team in 2014. In addition to serving and protecting the citizens of the city, Bronx, who has been recognized with numerous awards over the years, also did demonstrations at local schools as well as performed for tour groups at the department.

​

K9 Bronx – Retirement Today is K9 Bronx’s retirement day. Bronx has served our department with his handler, Senior Officer Chris Dalton, for 8 years. He is one of the longest serving K9s our agency has ever had. Chris and Bronx have been partners since January 2010, and have served on the SWAT Team since 2014. Bronx has done numerous demos for schools and tour groups at our department, and has been awarded many awards throughout the years for his dedication, skills, and work. Thank you for being a loyal K9 all these years, Bronx! Help us wish Bronx well in his retirement, as he goes home today to enjoy a much more relaxed life with Chris and his family. Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Friday, January 5, 2018

​

“Thank you for being a loyal K-9 all these years, Bronx!” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

​

Bronx will enjoy his retirement with Officer Dalton and his family, according to the police department. Citizens of the town were happy to congratulate the now former K-9 on the department’s Facebook page, with most telling him to enjoy his well-deserved retirement and others thanking him for his service.

​

​

Thank you for your service, Bronx!