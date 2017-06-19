You Are One Cardboard Tube Away From Making Your Cat A Moon Cat

If you’ve taken a lot of cat pictures, you might ask yourself: “What’s next?” Well now you can answer yourself: “Moon Cat.”

Moon Cat came from the mind of Twitter user Michael Clarke and seems to be the latest in cat picture trends. Clarke posted a picture peering down the length of a paper towel tube to his cat, and the results are stellar.

Take a photo of your cat through a tube and you get… Moon Cat!! Admit it, you want to try this. pic.twitter.com/OA4aXdnEFJ — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) June 17, 2017

He received several replies with new takes on the Moon Cat trick.

1. Little Lunar Kitty

Looks a little more like Venus, it’s so tiny.

2. Bailer Moon

I can't decide which annoyed look I like better. #CatMoon pic.twitter.com/5MOXRdkF79 — Courtney J. Campbell (@CJCampbell123) June 17, 2017

Some moons are less cooperative than others.

3. Lunar Eclipse

See you on the dark side of the moon.

4. Moon Faced

Here's one I did earlier 😂 pic.twitter.com/7FGnaOyJVH — Marc White (@chalkychalk666) June 17, 2017

If you believed, they put a cat on the moon.

5. Interstellar

On very special night look up!

If you are lucky you may catch glimpse of the moon cat

For the moon is not made of cheese

He is our watcher pic.twitter.com/PIHvr6KEgd — Lizi R (@lizibella) June 17, 2017

We are stardust. Including cats.

6. Planet Sourpuss

“Over the moon? Over it.”

7. Half-Cat Moon

Waxing? Waning? Waiting for you to hurry up and take the picture.

7. Moon Cat Fail

You’re doing it wrong.