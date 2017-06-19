You Are One Cardboard Tube Away From Making Your Cat A Moon Cat

If you’ve taken a lot of cat pictures, you might ask yourself: “What’s next?” Well now you can answer yourself: “Moon Cat.”
Moon Cat came from the mind of Twitter user Michael Clarke and seems to be the latest in cat picture trends. Clarke posted a picture peering down the length of a paper towel tube to his cat, and the results are stellar.
Take a photo of your cat through a tube and you get… Moon Cat!!
Admit it, you want to try this. pic.twitter.com/OA4aXdnEFJ
— Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) June 17, 2017
He received several replies with new takes on the Moon Cat trick.
1. Little Lunar Kitty
— Christel Dee (@ChristelDee) June 17, 2017
Looks a little more like Venus, it’s so tiny.
2. Bailer Moon
I can't decide which annoyed look I like better. #CatMoon pic.twitter.com/5MOXRdkF79
— Courtney J. Campbell (@CJCampbell123) June 17, 2017
Some moons are less cooperative than others.
3. Lunar Eclipse
🎶Mysterious as the dark side of the moooon🎶 #mooncat pic.twitter.com/IUGvPf9bhQ
— Nigel (@nigec91) June 17, 2017
See you on the dark side of the moon.
4. Moon Faced
Here's one I did earlier 😂 pic.twitter.com/7FGnaOyJVH
— Marc White (@chalkychalk666) June 17, 2017
If you believed, they put a cat on the moon.
5. Interstellar
On very special night look up!
If you are lucky you may catch glimpse of the moon cat
For the moon is not made of cheese
He is our watcher pic.twitter.com/PIHvr6KEgd
— Lizi R (@lizibella) June 17, 2017
We are stardust. Including cats.
6. Planet Sourpuss
Yes. pic.twitter.com/MeMiWWkUAO
— Mark Gibbings-Jones (@brokentv) June 17, 2017
“Over the moon? Over it.”
7. Half-Cat Moon
Moon-Puss 😂 pic.twitter.com/IyMlmINs3H
— Zoe Noble (@zobesy) June 17, 2017
Waxing? Waning? Waiting for you to hurry up and take the picture.
7. Moon Cat Fail
— Colleen (@CRoseJ) June 17, 2017
You’re doing it wrong.