Ominous Cat Looking Down On Christmas Village Gets Epic Photoshop Battle

Never underestimate the sheer genius of Redditors. They can take a normal photo and turn it into a chaotic scene straight out of an action movie. And that’s exactly what a bunch of Redditors did when shown a photo of a cat looming over a small Christmas village.

This photo, which is actually pretty ominous, was posted to Reddit by user dabaers:

Then a Photoshop battle commenced, and boy oh boy, did the artists on this thread deliver.

We got an actual battle scene, complete with green army figurines.

We got an interesting recasting of the Great and Powerful Oz.

And last, but certainly not least, we got a cat version of the most heartbreaking scene in cinematic history: the moment Scar betrays Mufasa in “The Lion King.”

That one still hurts.

But bravo to the Redditors who slayed this battle. If we had to choose a winner, we’d say all of them.