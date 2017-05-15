Old Dog Taken To A California Shelter In A Trash Bag Given New Chance At Life

An old dog who was taken to an animal shelter in a trash bag has been saved thanks to a woman who saw the glow of life in the old dog’s tired eyes.

Blackie was abandoned at an animal shelter in Southern California, her body in rough shape, with tape wrapped around her neck to stop the bleeding from a wound that festered there, and a tail that had a huge cancerous tumor on it.

That is when Kelly Smíšek entered Blackie’s life. Smíšek took one look at Blackie’s old and tired eyes and noticed that they still shined brightly and glowed, and she decided right then that she had to take her with her, after persuading her husband. The Smíšeks, founders of the animal welfare organization Frosted Faces Foundation, took her in and began nursing the senior dog back to health.

Blackie went to High Valley Veterinary Hospital today for an exam, bloodwork and X-rays. Bloodwork will be back tomorrow. She has a grade III/VI heart murmur and her heart makes some galloping sounds. Chest X-rays look good. Blackie's right eyelid looks like it has an old injury, but both are missing fur and look a little deformed from genetics or irritation, we are not sure. She does not have dry eye or an ulcer, nor do the shape of her eyelids seem to affect her tear production, yet they are still goopy. She was prescribed drops to moisten her eyes for now to see if change in diet, environment, and care help. The mass on Blackie's tail is terribly ulcerated and painful, so painful it's hard to get a good look at it. If bloodwork looks okay, Blackie is scheduled to have her tail amputated this Thursday at San Diego Bay Animal Hospital, where we will send it out for biopsy. Even with a weaker heart, a mass in this shape needs to be removed or infection will take her life before heart disease. Blackie is a very happy girl and can't wait to feel better! If you are interested in being Blackie's Forever Foster (medical expenses covered) or Forever Family (adoption with $500/year major medical grant), please apply right away at www.frostedfacesfoundation.org/apply/ Fans: Michele Conte, Jaclyn Zandieh , Beverley Patterson, Joanna Scheipe, Gail L Warzyn, Caryn Requejo, Mari Stein, Christine Kassin, Nicole Piracci, Belinda Burton, Sara Rodelo, Leslie Hampton, Amy Rowland

Facts: Blackie is 10 years old and was rescued from Carson Shelter. Posted by Frosted Faces Foundation on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

“We rescue the senior animals whose love and lives are left behind and in jeopardy,” Kelly Smíšek told Today.

Since she was rescued last month, Blackie has had her teeth cleaned and her tail removed due to the large tumor that became infected. And the Frosted Faces Foundation is looking to place her in a forever foster family or into her forever home. If you would like Blackie to be part of your family, please contact the foundation at (715) 574-6320.