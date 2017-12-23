Office Dog Gets Christmas Bonus For Being A Good Worker

There are few things better than getting to work in a dog-friendly office. Being able to bring your pup into work each day is an incredible perk and brings a smile to everyone’s face in the office.

Jennifer Gibbs works for insurance restoration company All Phase in Littleton, Colorado, and is one such lucky employee, The Dodo reports. She gets to bring her dog, Sarge, to work with her every day. Even though he isn’t technically on the payroll, he does have a very important job.

“Even when our coworkers are having a tough go of things, they sit by Sarge and he listens to them and makes them feel better,” Gibbs told The Dodo.

The team was so appreciative of Sarge’s ongoing support that Gibbs’ bosses gave Sarge a Christmas bonus this year in the form of a gift card to PetSmart.

Gibbs shared photos of the gift card and the note Sarge received on Reddit, and the pup looks quite pleased to be given the recognition he deserves.

Keep up the good work, Sarge!