Nurses Help Sneak Dying Man’s Dog Into Hospital For Final Goodbye

A Missouri man lost his battle with cancer this week, but not before getting a chance to say goodbye to his beloved dog. Despite the hospital’s restrictions on pets, nurses helped the man’s family sneak the dog in for a final farewell.

David King had been fighting cancer for the last couple years when things took a turn for the worse, landing him in the hospital, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. He had been in the hospital for about a week when his family and some nurses devised a plan that would allow him to see his dog, a Yorkie mix named Lil Fee, one more time.

“My grandpa loved his dog Lil Fee,” King’s granddaughter, Ellie Miguel, told Yahoo. “She would follow him around everywhere. He would bring her everywhere he could.”

My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9EW7QGoCtZ — El (@elliemigueel) November 7, 2017

Ellie tweeted photos on Nov. 7, 2017, of the bittersweet reunion along with the caption: “My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye.”

Lil Fee was smuggled into the hospital inside a purse belonging to Ellie’s aunt.

“The nurses always heard my grandma talking about Lil Fee. So they encouraged her and helped her get the dog in,” she told Yahoo. “They had my aunt carry the dog in a really big purse.”

The reunion must’ve meant the world to the dying man.

“For the first time that day, he moved his arm in attempts to pet his Lil Fee,” Ellie said. “It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

King passed away shortly thereafter. It warms our hearts to know that he was able to see his four-legged best friend one more time.