No One Loves Anything As Much As This Husky Loves Sand

Sand is something most people overlook. It gives kids a cushiony groundcover at parks, follows us home from the beach and gets stuck in shoes or acts as filler in down-market bean bags. Yet there is one aficionado of sand who would challenge you to find a better thing on Earth. His name is Money and he is a Husky puppy.

In a video posted to Rumble by lrangiah, Money the Husky looks overjoyed to play in a new sand box. He runs on, rolls in and digs through the granules of goodness in total bliss.

The sand pit can’t even contain all his emotion. He runs in and out of it over and over again.

He also gets real close to the fine kernels of immense glee. He lies down and seems to pledge his undying love to it. Then he digs and digs and digs.

While we might take sand for granted, this Husky never will. If any sand is in need of an ego boost, you know who to call.