No Animals Were Hurt On The Set Of ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ Investigation Concludes

American Humane claims dog actors were kept safe from harm during filming.

Hercules the stunt dog has had his health cleared by a vet, and his treatment on set cleared by American Humane. Via Universal Pictures/TMZ

Although a controversial video appears to show a German Shepherd Dog being forced to perform water stunts under duress on the set of “A Dog’s Purpose,” independent investigators determined that no dog was hurt during the filming of the movie.

American Humane, which oversees animal safety on movie sets, concluded that no animals were harmed during production of the new movie, the group’s website reports. It went on to say that several preventative safety measures were in place to ensure that working conditions were safe for animals, and suggested that anyone aiming to prove otherwise might have ulterior motives.

“An independent, third-party investigation conducted by a respected animal cruelty expert into the treatment of animals in the filming of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ concluded that an edited video given to the gossip site TMZ mischaracterized the events on the set,” reads the statement posted to the American Humane website on Friday.

“The decisions by the individual or individuals who captured and deliberately edited the footage, and then waited longer than 15 months to release the manipulated video only days before the movie’s premiere, raise serious questions about their motives and ethics,” the statement continues.

After looking into the leaked video further, and reviewing eyewitness reports, the group highlights the ways it was manipulated. American Humane concludes two clips of behind-the-scenes footage were pieced together “for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage.”

The stunt dog, Hercules, reportedly has been examined by a vet and is healthy. The film reached the No. 2 spot opening weekend, and has grossed an estimated $32.9 million since debuting January 27.

